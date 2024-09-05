Nani’s intense avatar revealed in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’teaser, set for May 2025 release

After the massive success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, fans have been eagerly awaiting Nani’s next project. Today, it was officially announced that his next film is HIT: The 3rd Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film will be produced by PrashantiTipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unanimous Productions.





The makers unveiled a teaser titled Hunter’s Command, introducing Nani’s character in a thrilling and intense manner. The teaser opens with two officers chasing a HIT officer, attempting to rescue him from an imminent threat. However, the real twist is revealed when the officers are informed that the HIT officer himself is the danger. The officer in question is Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani, who makes a ferocious entry with blood-stained hands and wielding an axe.



Nani’s powerful presence is further enhanced by his signature smoking style, and his commanding delivery of the line, “Get set and go,” leaves a lasting impact. This character promises to be one of Nani’s most intense roles to date.

The teaser also highlights the film’s strong technical aspects, with impressive cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and an intense background score composed by Mickey J Meyer. “HIT: The 3rd Case” has already heightened expectations, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release on May 1st, 2025.