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Nanna And Nannamma From Reality: Kiran Abbavaram Unveils Special Posters
In Short
Tollywood’s young actor Kiran Abbavaram is stealing the spotlight with his latest movie Reality. Being a complete family entertainer, already the first single, “Bhaja Govindam
Tollywood’s young actor Kiran Abbavaram is stealing the spotlight with his latest movie Reality. Being a complete family entertainer, already the first single, “Bhaja Govindam…” stole the hearts with its melodious tune. And further Vaikom Vijayalakshmi’s vocals made it trend on the playlists. On the other hand, even the simple storyline with a fresh narrative is making the audience eagerly await for the release date.
Of late, Kiran Abbavaram revealed the first look posters of Sai Kumar and Annapurnamma from the movie and introduced them as his father and grandmother.
This post reads, “Nanna
Nannamma
Dec 25th
#REALITY”.
Both Sai Kumar and Annapurnamma looked all happy in the poster and upped the expectations on the movie. Even the title promo which was unveiled a few days ago, highlighted Kiran Abbavaram as a hotel owner who serves tasty and delicious meals to all his customers with utmost satisfaction. Well, he is also seen expressing his happiness with his friends after clearing the bank loan! Well, most of us also feel the same happiness when we clear the bank dues or loans, right! So, this time Kiran is all set to showcase the ‘Reality’ of a middle-class hotel owner with this family entertainer.
Reality is being directed by Kiran Abbavaram and has an ensemble cast of Devika, Sharat Kumar, Sudarshan, Rohini, Sai Kumar and Annapurnamma. Well, this movie is being produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under the Joy Films banner. Another interesting element about this movie is, it is all set to lock horns with Balayya’s Dada and Nagarjuna’s King movies by releasing on 25th December, 2026 on the occasion of Christmas festival.
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