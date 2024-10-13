Nara Rohit Engaged to Actress Siri

Hyderabad: Actor Nara Rohit, known for his distinct choice of films and calm personality in the industry, is set to tie the knot. The actor, who gained recognition with his debut film Banam, recently got engaged to his Prathinidhi 2 co-starSiri Lella. The engagement ceremony took place on Sunday at the Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneshwari, son Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani. The Nara family, along with members of the Nandamuri family, attended the joyous occasion. With the Chief Minister in attendance, heightened security was provided for the event. Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatarao and actor Sree Vishnu were also present to celebrate with the couple.

Nara Rohit, who has maintained a low-key presence in the industry despite his family background, has carved a niche for himself with his unique selection of films. He has earned a reputation as a talented actor who relies on his hard work rather than his family name to succeed. His engagement to Siri comes after the couple starred together in Prathinidhi 2. There have been rumors of a relationship between the two, though it remains unclear if the marriage is based on love.

Following the engagement, there is speculation about when the wedding will take place. An official announcement regarding the wedding date is expected soon. Fans and well-wishers from the industry have been sending their congratulations to the couple as they embark on this new journey together.