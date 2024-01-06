Nara Rohith begins regular shoot of his next

Nara Rohit, the acclaimed actor, is set to make a stellar comeback with "Prathinidhi 2" and has also announced his much-anticipated 20th film. The milestone project will mark the directorial debut of Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and will be produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the prestigious banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP). Titled “NaraRohit20,” the upcoming film promises to be a delightful romantic comedy filled with vibrant nuances that resonate with audiences on a personal level.

The auspicious launch of the movie took place today, marked by a grand pooja ceremony. Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautam Reddy, Rakesh Mahankali, and Vijay Krishna presented the script to the filmmakers, setting the stage for an exciting cinematic journey. Pradeesh M Varma initiated the camera, Gautham Reddy conducted the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, and Vijay Krishna took charge of directing the first shot. The regular shoot of the film also commenced on this auspicious day.

Sri Devi Vijay Kumar and Vriti Vaghani are set to play the lead roles as heroines, with Naresh Vijaya Krishna and Vasuki Anand portraying pivotal characters in the film.

In terms of the technical team, a dynamic and promising group will handle various aspects of the production. Pradeep M Varma takes charge of cinematography, and Leon James is entrusted with the music composition. Sundeep assumes the role of the executive producer, while Rajesh Pentakota showcases his skills as the art director. The stage is set for “NaraRohit20” to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and talented cast and crew.