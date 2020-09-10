Nara Rohith keeps decision pending for 'Pushpa'?

Tollywood: Allu Arjun and Sukumar joined hands to come up with a prestigious project titled Pushpa. Pushpa marks the reunion of the duo, after the successful films Arya and Arya 2. There are high expectations for the movie right now. As per the reports, Nara Rohith has been approached to play a crucial role in the film.

The buzz is that Allu Arjun suggested the name of Rohith to the makers who recently approached the Nara hero. Nara Rohith initially expressed a surprise but he is yet to take a call on the film. Although Rohith wants to be a part of the project, he is looking at making a comeback in the films as a lead actor. In this scenario, he is a little concerned about getting typecast with character roles.

However, the makers are trying to convince him that the film would not disappoint him. Rashmika plays the leading lady in the film. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls the project.

More details on the film will come out soon.