  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release

‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
x

‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release

Highlights

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the hero of the super hit movie 'Narasimha Naidu' Directed by B Gopal is entertaining audience once again.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the hero of the super hit movie 'Narasimha Naidu' Directed by B Gopal is entertaining audience once again. To celebrate Balakrishna's birthday, the film got released worldwide in a 4K version on the 10th of this month. On this occasion, Prasanna Kumar said that "Narasimha Naidu" is a film that has created history. Now, it is digitalized and released in 750 to 1000 theaters worldwide.

Medikonda Muralikrishna said, "Everyone knows how big a hit combination Balakrishna and B Gopal is. “Narasimha Naidu” is the fourth film in the combination. Through this film, I also became known to all the people.”

B Gopal said that "Narasimha Naidu" is an unforgettable film . “Balayya acted brilliantly. I can't forget the way this film impressed the audience in terms of emotions and action. People still haven't forgotten that dialogues in the movie. The story, Paruchuri Brothers, songs, dances, and Mani Sharma's music are the highlight of the movie. I will never forget the hundred days of functions in Vijayawada,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X