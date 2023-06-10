‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release

Nandamuri Balakrishna is the hero of the super hit movie 'Narasimha Naidu' Directed by B Gopal is entertaining audience once again. To celebrate Balakrishna's birthday, the film got released worldwide in a 4K version on the 10th of this month. On this occasion, Prasanna Kumar said that "Narasimha Naidu" is a film that has created history. Now, it is digitalized and released in 750 to 1000 theaters worldwide.



Medikonda Muralikrishna said, "Everyone knows how big a hit combination Balakrishna and B Gopal is. “Narasimha Naidu” is the fourth film in the combination. Through this film, I also became known to all the people.”

B Gopal said that "Narasimha Naidu" is an unforgettable film . “Balayya acted brilliantly. I can't forget the way this film impressed the audience in terms of emotions and action. People still haven't forgotten that dialogues in the movie. The story, Paruchuri Brothers, songs, dances, and Mani Sharma's music are the highlight of the movie. I will never forget the hundred days of functions in Vijayawada,” he said.