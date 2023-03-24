Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh Shared The Promo Of Their New Movie ‘Malli Pelli’

Tollywood's senior actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh teamed up for their new movie Malli Pelli. Yesterday, Naresh shared a long note on the occasion of 50 years celebration of their production banner 'Vijay Krishna Movies' and stated that the title and the director of their new movie will be unveiled. Keeping up their promise, today, he shared the promo of the 'Malli Pelli' movie and ace filmmaker MS Raju of Vaana fame is helming this family entertainer.



A beautiful project to celebrate the glorious 50th anniversary of #VijayakrishnaMovies🤩 Here's the 1st Look of my next #MattheMaduve ❤️ Kannada - https://t.co/6jOBbGUKSP Directed by @MSRajuOfficial Co-starring #PavitraLokesh😍 Summer 2023 Release!@VKMovies_ pic.twitter.com/pbxIgzQQZc — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 24, 2023

Along with sharing the promo, Naresh also wrote, "A beautiful project to celebrate the glorious 50th anniversary of #VijayakrishnaMovies. Here's the 1st Look of my next #MattheMaduve Kannada - https://youtu.be/upW71MdoynI Directed by @MSRajuOfficial Co-starring #PavitraLokesh Summer 2023 Release! @VKMovies_".

The promo showcased Pavitra making a rangoli and Naresh enjoying the beautiful moment. The melodious BGM is good and even the glimpse is all beautiful and spread a positive thought on the movie. According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work and the movie is scheduled to release this summer as the shooting is already wrapped up and the post-production works are in progress.

Even director MS Raju also shared the promo and wrote, "I am honoured to be a writer and director of #MalliPelli, Produced by legendary banner Vijay Krishna Movies which is celebrating its 50 Golden Years in cinema! Check out the Sneak Peek. I'm thankful to @ItsActorNaresh garu who is also celebrating 50 Golden Years in cinema as an actor and hereby thanking Pavithra garu also for making this possible ,it's will be deffinately a good family Entertainer but a very powerful film tooo ! #PavithraNaresh #MattheMaduve".

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies!