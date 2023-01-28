Naresh has accused his estranged wife, Ramya Raghupathi, of threatening to take his life and has requested the court for protection.

Naresh Babu, a public figure, has announced that he will be getting married for the fourth time to Pavithra Lokesh. However, his estranged wife Ramya Raghupathi has made several allegations against him, including infidelity during their marriage. Naresh has now turned the tables and made serious accusations against Ramya, stating that she has threatened to have him killed and demanded a sum of Rs 10 Crore for it. He has also stated that his phone was tapped and has filed a cyber complaint against her.

New Year ✨

New Beginnings 💖

Need all your blessings 🙏



From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️



- Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

Ramya, on the other hand, has accused Naresh of having multiple affairs during their marriage and stated that his mother, the late Vijaya Nirmala, had also warned him about it. She also stated that she will not allow the marriage to happen and doesn't want a divorce.



Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have officially announced their marriage with a romantic video and have asked for blessings from their fans. Naresh has been previously married three times and has parted ways with all of his ex-wives due to irreconcilable issues. Pavithra Lokesh has been in a relationship with Naresh for four years and has been spotted at various events and gatherings with him.

