Naresh’s next announced with an interesting promo

The makers of hero Allari Naresh’s next announced the project officially. This as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Subbu Mangadevi of “Solo Brathuke So Better” fame.



“N62” announcement has been made through an interesting promo video. The video starts off with Allari Naresh receiving a call from director Subbu for a script narration. When Naresh invites Subbu to his office, the director requests him to meet at a bar and restaurant instead. The film’s story is of a stupid person who crosses all the limits of stupidity. “N62” is said to be an emotional journey of the protagonist and the story is set in the year 1990.

The film’s regular shoot will kick-start from September end. Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta will produce the movie under Hasya Movies, the banner that delivered the recent blockbuster Samajavaragamana. “Sitaramam” fame Vishal Chandrasekhar will compose the music.