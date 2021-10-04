Nataraj reveals the cunning fox in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: As it was Sunday which is a funday, Nagarjuna came up with some fun tasks for the housemates in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss.

The housemates surprised Nagarjuna by dancing to 'Greekuveerudu' movie songs on the occasion of the film completing 25 years and Nagarjuna got tears in his eyes for their sweet gesture. The housemates played pictionary and danced to various songs. Nataraj got eliminated this week. All the housemates including Priyanka got emotional while sending him out of the house. Nagarjuna gave him a task to pick a housemate for each animal. Nataraj said Lobo is like a rat and Viswa is a chameleon.

Nataraj compared Sreeram with crocodile, Priyanka with parrot and Maanas for donkey and added that Maanas takes up others work also on his head which is why he is like a donkey. Nataraj also revealed that Ravi is the cunning fox.