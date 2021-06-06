Natural Star Nani unveils teaser of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘777 Charlie’

With 'Athade Srimannarayana' Kannada hero Rakshit Shetty earned a name for himself across India. Now Rakshit Shetty is arriving with a different film titled '777 Charlie' and Sunday (June 6th) being his birthday, the teaser of the film was unveiled. Natural Star Nani launched the teaser.



'777 Charlie' is directed by Kiranraj K while hero Rakshit produced the movie with GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios banner.



Coming to the teaser, it has a dog in the main lead while Rakshit is playing a pivotal role. The dog Charlie gets disconnected from foster family and then goes for an adventurous journey. During the course of journey, Charlie meets Dharma played by Rakshit and what happens next forms '777 Charlie.'



The teaser shows the Labrador dog doing many stunts and it is fascinating to watch. The teaser runs on the backdrop of a song ''Yento Yemo..Yevarivo…' which is beautifully crooned by singer Karthik. Nobin Paul is the music composer of '777 Charlie.'



The makers of the film are planning for a pan-India release. Accordingly the teaser is released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu along with Kannada language.



