Naveen Chandra’s bilingual thriller ‘Eleven’ set for May 16 release
Talented actor Naveen Chandra, well-known for his impactful roles in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, is all set to lead the upcoming bilingual investigative thriller Eleven
Talented actor Naveen Chandra, well-known for his impactful roles in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, is all set to lead the upcoming bilingual investigative thriller Eleven. Directed by Lokesh Ajles—who previously worked as an associate director on Sundar C's films like Kalakalappu 2, Vandha Rajavathaan Varuven, and Action—Eleven promises to be an intense cinematic experience.
Produced by Ajmal Khan and Rhea Hari under the banner of AR Entertainment, Eleven marks their third collaboration after the critically acclaimed films Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal and Sembi. The makers have now officially announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on May 16, making it a major summer release.
The newly released poster has stirred excitement among fans, showcasing gripping visuals of Naveen Chandra, Shashank, and Aadukalam Naren in intense police avatars, alongside a mysterious masked figure—hinting at the film's dark and thrilling narrative.
Rhea Hari, who impressed audiences with her performance in Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal, plays the female lead in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast including Abhirami, Ravi Varma, and Kiriti Damaraju, adding more weight to the story.
Renowned music composer D. Imman is scoring the film’s music, while Karthik Ashokan handles the cinematography. National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B. adds further strength to the technical team, promising a sleek and gripping final product.