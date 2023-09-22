Live
Naveen Polishetty to join hands with Mythri Movie Makers for an energetic entertainer
Young and terrific performer Naveen Polishetty added one more feather in his hat with the recent blockbuster “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.” The film directed by Mahesh Babu P featured Anushka Shetty as the female lead. This rom-com entertainer is showing its mark even in US markets.
Now, the latest news is that Naveen Polishetty will be collaborating with the leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers, for a film. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar met Naveen and congratulated him on the blockbuster success. In this regard, the producers officially confirmed the project with Naveen.
As per the update, the movie will be an energetic entertainer. Details about the director and other cast are still under wrap and will be announced shortly.