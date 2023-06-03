‘NBK 108’ makers promises bombarding updates on Balayya’s birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last outing, “Veera Simha Reddy,” attained hit status at the box office. The actor’s next film is also an action flick, and blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is helming it. Currently, the movie is in the production stage.

The makers have promised bombarding updates for the actor’s birthday, which falls on June 10. Will the team reveal the title along with a glimpse? Or will they release the first single? We shall wait and see. Thaman is once again composing the tunes for this Balayya starrer.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead, while Sreeleela plays a crucial role. NBK108 is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The as-yet-untitled film is scheduled for a grand release during Dussehra 2023.