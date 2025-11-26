NBK111 launches as historical epic

God of the Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, riding high on an unstoppable streak of blockbusters, is gearing up to shake the box office once again as he teams up with mass director Gopichand Malineni for their next explosive spectacle, ‘NBK111’. After rewriting box-office history with ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, this powerhouse combo is returning with an even bigger and grander historical epic. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the prestigious Vriddhi Cinemas banner, currently making waves with the massive pan-India venture ‘Peddi’, this new project is set to be mounted on an epic scale.

The stunning Nayanthara has stepped in to play the leading lady opposite Balakrishna. With this, Balakrishna and Nayanthara reunite for the fourth time, following their memorable collaborations in ‘Simha’, ‘Jai Simha’, and ‘Sri Rama Rajyam’.

The project was launched majestically today with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The script was formally handed over to the makers by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar. Director B. Gopal, who once delivered several blockbusters with Balakrishna, sounded the clapboard, while NBK’s daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera. The first shot was directed collectively by Boyapati Sreenu, Bobby, and Buchi Babu. The event was attended by star directors, producers, and several other distinguished guests, all of whom added even more sparkle to the occasion.

The battlefield rises to salute its mightiest king, as this historical roar is set to shake the very foundations of history and script a new chapter. Director Gopichand Malineni, known for his unmatchable mass elevation and high-voltage storytelling, now ventures into the world of historical drama for the first time. He is shaping a colossal tale designed to showcase Nandamuri Balakrishna in an avatar fans have never witnessed before. The special poster unveils Balakrishna as a formidable king, gripping a sword and an anchor with commanding presence. He sports a large beard, long hair, and a powerful stance.

With its majestic period setting, the film promises a powerful mix of raw emotion, rousing action, and visual splendour — crafted on a scale that screams nothing but epic.