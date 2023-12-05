Neha Shetty: The most happening actress in recent times

Neha Sshetty is one of the most happening actresses in Telugu film industry in recent times. The stunning and talented actress is impressing audience with her acting prowess and beauty. The actress is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. After bagging fame with “DJ Tillu” and ever since that blockbuster happened to her career, she’s not looking back in Tollywood.





Post "DJ Tillu," she entertained audience in "Bedurulanka 2012" with Karthikeya and "Rules Ranjann" with Kiran Abbavaram this year. The song ‘Sammohanuda’ from Rules Ranjann ruled charts for weeks which shows the dancing talent of Neha Sshetty.





The actress is now busy with her film with Vishwak Sen titled “Gangs of Godavari” which is getting ready for release soon. Produced by Sitara Entertainment, this movie is directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Neha Sshetty has an exciting lineup with the support she is getting from the audience and the faith of Tollywood in her.







