  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Neha Shetty: The most happening actress in recent times

Neha Shetty: The most happening actress in recent times
x
Highlights

Neha Sshetty is one of the most happening actresses in Telugu film industry in recent times.

Neha Sshetty is one of the most happening actresses in Telugu film industry in recent times. The stunning and talented actress is impressing audience with her acting prowess and beauty. The actress is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. After bagging fame with “DJ Tillu” and ever since that blockbuster happened to her career, she’s not looking back in Tollywood.


Post "DJ Tillu," she entertained audience in "Bedurulanka 2012" with Karthikeya and "Rules Ranjann" with Kiran Abbavaram this year. The song ‘Sammohanuda’ from Rules Ranjann ruled charts for weeks which shows the dancing talent of Neha Sshetty.


The actress is now busy with her film with Vishwak Sen titled “Gangs of Godavari” which is getting ready for release soon. Produced by Sitara Entertainment, this movie is directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Neha Sshetty has an exciting lineup with the support she is getting from the audience and the faith of Tollywood in her.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X