Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
Just In
Neha Shetty: The most happening actress in recent times
Neha Sshetty is one of the most happening actresses in Telugu film industry in recent times.
Neha Sshetty is one of the most happening actresses in Telugu film industry in recent times. The stunning and talented actress is impressing audience with her acting prowess and beauty. The actress is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. After bagging fame with “DJ Tillu” and ever since that blockbuster happened to her career, she’s not looking back in Tollywood.
Post "DJ Tillu," she entertained audience in "Bedurulanka 2012" with Karthikeya and "Rules Ranjann" with Kiran Abbavaram this year. The song ‘Sammohanuda’ from Rules Ranjann ruled charts for weeks which shows the dancing talent of Neha Sshetty.
The actress is now busy with her film with Vishwak Sen titled “Gangs of Godavari” which is getting ready for release soon. Produced by Sitara Entertainment, this movie is directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Neha Sshetty has an exciting lineup with the support she is getting from the audience and the faith of Tollywood in her.