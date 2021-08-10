Never-seen before kind of action sequence in 'RRR'

'RRR' featuring top actors NTR and Ram Charan as the lead actors is one of the much-awaited films in the industry. Touted to be a periodic drama that is set during the pre-independence era, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies. The shooting of the last song from the film is currently being shot in Ukraine.

As per the latest update, the film will have ten huge action sequences. Especially, the interval and the climax fights will be the major highlights of RRR and the climax action episode alone is canned for 50 days and it will be a never-seen-before kind of action episode in the history of Indian cinema.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Oliviya Morris, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in key roles. DVV Danayya is producing the film under the DVV Entertainments banner.