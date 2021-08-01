Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

New DOP officially on board for AK Remake

Ravi K Chandran
x

Ravi K Chandran

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film, an official remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film, an official remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director and Trivikram Srinivas is the writer. The makers have roped in Ravi K Chandran as the new DOP of the movie.

"Team #ProductionNo12 welcomes aboard the ace lensman who made a mark with his stellar frames, Ravi K Chandran to helm the camera work (sic)," the production house tweeted.

Ravi K Chandran has worked on multiple projects in other languages. His famous works in Hindi are 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Black'. Earlier, Prasad Murella used to work for the film but now, it is Ravi K Chandran.

The film's shoot is expected to be wrapped up soon and the movie will hit the screens for Sankranthi, next year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X