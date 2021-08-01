New DOP officially on board for AK Remake

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film, an official remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director and Trivikram Srinivas is the writer. The makers have roped in Ravi K Chandran as the new DOP of the movie.

"Team #ProductionNo12 welcomes aboard the ace lensman who made a mark with his stellar frames, Ravi K Chandran to helm the camera work (sic)," the production house tweeted.

Ravi K Chandran has worked on multiple projects in other languages. His famous works in Hindi are 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Black'. Earlier, Prasad Murella used to work for the film but now, it is Ravi K Chandran.



The film's shoot is expected to be wrapped up soon and the movie will hit the screens for Sankranthi, next year.