New rules in Telugu ‘Bigg Boss 7;’ making show much interesting

“Bigg Boss” is a show that is accepted by people from all corners.

Bigg Boss” is a show that is accepted by people from all corners. Whenever the show starts, the entire social media is filled with discussions about this show and its contestants.But the last season of Telugu ‘Bigg Boss’ was quite dull and the host Nagarjuna was trolled for handling the show in a simple manner.

He is now back as the host for the seventh season and has been paid bucks to handle the show. But the news is that the ‘Brahmastra’ actor has asked to be quite aggressive on the show this season and create more tension in the house. So, this time, the rules of the game have changed and there will be no wild card entries.

Some popular names will be coming in as housemates this season. Some of the names are cricketer Venu Gopal Rao, singer Mohana Bhogaraju, ETV Prabhakar, anchor Nikhil, choreographer Dhee Pandu, and famous Tik Tok couple Durga Rao and his wife are some of the names that are in the circulation.The show will go on air in the first week of September and will be telecast on Star Maa. Hotstar is the OTT partner.

