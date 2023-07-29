New scenes and a song to be added in ‘Baby’ from August 1st week

Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin’s youthful romantic drama, “Baby,” turned out to be a solid blockbuster at the box office worldwide. The film has collected nearly Rs 75 crore gross globally, and has become one of the most profitable Telugu movies in recent times.





And here’s an interesting update on “Baby," the makers have decided to add the director’s cut extended version of about 14 minutes, including a new song, to the movie. Apparently, the new version will be screened in cinemas from the first week of August. With this latest addition, Baby’s updated run-time would be about 185 minutes.





Meanwhile, “Baby” continues its dream run at the ticket counters across the twin Telugu states and overseas. Produced by SKN, the film has its soundtrack composed by Vijai Bulganin.















