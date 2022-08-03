New Song From Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Aafat’ Will Be Unveiled On This Date

The most-awaited movie of Tollywood, Liger is all set to release this month holding many expectations. Thus, the makers are also keeping up the hype by unveiling frequent updates on social media. Off late, they announced the release date of the next single "Aafat…" from the movie and dropped a new poster…

Charmme, Ananya Pandey and Karan Johar shared the launch date of the next single "Aafat…" on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, she also wrote, "The Live wild, young and Carefree song from #Liger! #Aafat Promo Tomorrow 4PM Song on 5Aug - 9AM @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @apoorvamehta18 @IamVishuReddy @tanishkbagchi @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @sonymusicindia @sonymusicsouth".

Going with the poster, Vijay and Ananya are seen clicked from the back sitting on a bridge enjoying the picturesque view of blue sea.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently released trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishnan, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!