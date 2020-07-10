Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently working with director Krish Jagarlamudi. The project in their combination is a period movie, say the sources. As of now, there is no concrete information available on the film. On the other side, Viroopaksha is the title in consideration for the movie.

Meanwhile, we came to know that the makers are planning to put a mass title for the film. Apparently, the fans are not interested to have Viroopaksha as the title of the movie.

Hence, the director is now looking at alternative titles that could bring up some mass appeal. Bandipotu, Gaja Donga and a few more titles are in consideration for the film now. The film unit is yet to finalise the title for the movie and the talks are still going on, for the same.