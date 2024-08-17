Niddhi Agerwal’s stunning poster unveiled from ‘HHVM’

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated period action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is set to offer audiences an unparalleled visual spectacle. On the eve of Niddhi Agerwal's birthday, the production house released a special poster featuring the actress in a mesmerizing depiction as Goddess Mahalakshmi. Adorned in a golden saree and exquisite jewelry, Niddhi Agerwal's stunning appearance is poised to enchant viewers.

In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan stars as a heroic outlaw fighting against tyrannical rulers to protect the downtrodden. Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. The cast includes Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Anupam Kher, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and art direction by the legendary Thotha Tharani. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has created the film's musical score.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao and presented by esteemed producer AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, the film will be released in two parts. The first installment, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, is set to release soon across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.