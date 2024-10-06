Nikhil and Sudheer Varma comes with an interesting title

Young actor Nikhil and talented director Sudheer Varma are set to reunite for another potential blockbuster, following their successful collaborations on "Swamy Ra Ra" and "Keshava." The duo is coming together for an action-packed entertainer titled "AppudoIppudo Eppudo," produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.





The first look and title of the film were unveiled today, revealing a fresh and intriguing concept. The poster features an interesting car element, sparking curiosity among fans. In the first look, Nikhil is seen walking with Rukmini Vasanth, sporting a stylish appearance, while Rukmini captivates with her charm.



The first look has garnered positive attention, promising an entertaining experience for audiences. With the blockbuster combo of "Swamy Ra Ra" back in action, expectations are high for "AppudoIppudoEppudo" as Nikhil and Sudheer Varma aim to score a hat-trick of hits.

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who has gained popularity in her home industry, will make her Telugu debut with this film. Additionally, Divyansha Kaushik plays a significant role, and Harsha Chemudu is featured in a prominent part. The project is being presented by Bapineedu B, with Singer Karthik composing the songs and Sunny MR managing the background score.

"AppudoIppudoEppudo" is scheduled for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, adding to the festive excitement.