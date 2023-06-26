Nikhil compares ‘SPY’ with ‘The Family Man’

Young hero Nikhil is ready with his new PAN Indian film “SPY,” which will hit the screens on 29th June 2023. The trailer is getting a good response, and the team is busy in promotions. In one of the interviews, Nikhil said they have tried to keep things as realistic as possible in the movie.

Nikhil said, “Everyone would have watched the series ‘The Family Man.’ It will be very realistic in showcasing the modus operandi of spy agents. Just like that, we made sure things look real. Spy agents might be around us, and not all of them would use high-tech gadgets.”

Directed by Garry BH, the film has Iswarya Menon as the female lead. Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sen Gupta played pivotal roles. K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments produced the film besides providing the story.