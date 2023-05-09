Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ is a fight for India’s biggest secret

After the massive blockbuster success of “Karthikeya 2” Nationwide, here comes another national thriller. It’s the hidden story of Bharath. This 2023, it’s going to be the fight for India’s best kept secret. This is all about the backdrop of Nikhil’s ongoing Pan-Indian movie SPY. The makers unveiled a short video to disclose the backdrop.

What’s the best-kept secret of the country? It’s about Subhash Chandrabose who gave the slogan- Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga (You give me blood I will give you freedom). Subhash Chandrabose’s death is still a mystery. A movie based on this hidden story is sure to thrill the audience. Well, SPY is not a regular movie in the spy genre.

Popular editor Garry BH is making his debut as a director with the movie being produced on a grand scale by K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments along with Charantej Uppalapati CEO. The makers through the video announced to release SPY on June 29th, this year. Meanwhile, the teaser will be out on May 12th.

Iswarya Menon is the leading lady opposite Nikhil and Sanya Thakur will be seen as the second lead in the movie playing a powerful role. Aryan Rajesh in his comeback is playing a special role.

Producer K Rajashekhar Reddy has also provided a story for this flick billed to be a complete action-packed spy thriller that will release across five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film’s glimpse and other promotional material received a terrific response.