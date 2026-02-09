Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Set for February 25 Launch: What to Expect from the Next Flagship Lineup

Samsung appears ready to unveil its next generation of flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S26 series tipped to debut later this month. The company is likely to introduce the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra during a Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured for February 25, 2026. While Samsung has stayed quiet officially, a steady stream of leaks and reports has already painted a fairly detailed picture of what fans can expect.

Refreshed design language

This year’s lineup may come with noticeable design tweaks. Reports suggest Samsung could introduce a unified camera module across the series, moving away from the individual lens look seen previously. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to feature slightly more rounded edges for improved grip and comfort.

Colour options may also get a refresh. Alongside the usual black, white and silver, the Ultra variant could debut in a new purple shade. The device is also rumoured to be slimmer than before, measuring around 7.9mm, which could make it easier to handle despite its large footprint.

Bigger and smarter displays

Samsung is expected to stick with AMOLED technology across the lineup but increase efficiency and clarity with its new M14 display panels.

The standard Galaxy S26 may sport a 6.3-inch screen, while the S26 Plus could carry a larger 6.7-inch display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to top out at 6.9 inches, paired with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

One standout feature tipped for the Ultra is an in-built privacy layer that blocks side-angle viewing, protecting sensitive information without requiring an external screen protector.

Performance upgrades

Under the hood, Samsung may adopt a split-chipset strategy once again. Depending on the region, devices could run either the new Exynos 2600 processor or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This approach allows Samsung to balance performance and supply across markets, though it remains unclear which version will arrive in India.

Familiar yet powerful cameras

Camera hardware may largely stay consistent with last year’s successful setup. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain its 200-megapixel primary sensor, supported by a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens. Selfies could continue to rely on a 12-megapixel front camera.

The S26 and S26 Plus are also likely to feature triple-camera systems similar to their predecessors, including a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Battery and charging improvements

Samsung does not seem ready to adopt silicon-carbon batteries yet. Instead, the Ultra may pack the same 5,000mAh battery but with faster 60W wired charging. The base and Plus models could see modest capacity bumps to 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh respectively.

There is also talk of Qi2 wireless charging support, potentially bringing compatibility with magnetic accessories similar to Apple’s MagSafe.

Expected pricing and launch

The Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch on February 25 in San Francisco. Pricing could remain close to last year’s models, which started at Rs 80,999 and went up to Rs 1,29,999 for the Ultra.

If the leaks hold true, Samsung’s next flagship family may focus less on radical changes and more on thoughtful refinements that enhance everyday usability.