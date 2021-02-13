Nithiin Unveils A Beautiful Song 'Anandam Madike' From Teja Sajja's 'Ishq' Movie

RB Choudary… This name is very popular in Tollywood as this ace producer is known for his blockbuster movies. After 7 years gap, he is once again making his comeback with young hero Teja Sajja's movie. Titled as 'Ishq', this flick has wink beauty Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead actress. On the occasion of 'Valentine's Day', the makers of this love tale have unveiled the lyrical video of a romantic song…

Tollywood ace actor Nithiin released the "Anandam Madike…" song on his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the team…





Sharing his song, Nithiin also wrote, "Loved this beautiful melody #AnandamMadike, sung by

@sidsriram

#ISHQ, Not A Love Story!





All my #ISHQ to you

@tejasajja123

, #PriyaPVarrier & entire TeamRed heart

#SSRaju

@mahathi_sagar".

The Sid Sriram's "Anandame Madike…" song is all melodious and gives us the glimpse of the love tale between the lead actors Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash… The song is crooned by Sid Sriram and Satya Yamini while the soothing lyrics are penned by Shreemani. The music is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Even Teja Sajja also shared this song on his Twitter page…





He wrote, "Thank You for launching our song

@actor_nithiin

Anna!🤗✨🥳

THEN: #Powerstar for your #ISHQ

NOW : You for My #ISHQ 😍🥰

#AnandamMadike





https://twitter.com/MegaaSuperGood1/status/1360538349967081472

Even the makers shared the link of this melodious song… He also wrote, "Youthstar

@actor_nithiin

released the

Beautiful Breezy melody #AnandamMadike, sung by

@sidsriram

Sparklesfrom #ISHQ, Not A Love Story! Red heart

Right-pointing triangle https://youtu.be/9LAre1MF-AU

@tejasajja123

#PriyaPVarrier".

Ishq movie is being directed by SS Raju and is bankrolled by RB Choudary under his Mega Super Good Films banner. Even the tagline Ishq – Not A Love Story' is attracting the eyeballs.