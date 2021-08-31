  • Menu
Nithiin's 'Maestro' sneak peek released

Highlights

Actor Nithiin released a sneak peek video of his upcoming Telugu film 'Maestro' on Monday.

In the video, which is over a minute-long and was released on YouTube, the actor is seen playing the piano but is agitated as he is unable to finish his tune.

The film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun', is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Mahati Swara Sagar has come up with the tunes for the film that has cinematography by J Yuvaraj.

Actress Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a grey shade role. 'Maestro' will have a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.


