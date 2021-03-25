Nithiin's Post For Rang De Promotions Wins Hearts of Netizens

Leading Tollywood actor Nithiin will be next seen in "Rang de" which is due to release in theatres on March 26. The actor has uploaded a funny post teasing the lead actress Keerthy Suresh.

The promotional activities of the movie has taken off, but it appears Keerthy Suresh has abstained from this event. In the backdrop of this, Nithiin was seen pulling the leg of Keerthy Suresh. "Famous National Award winner actress Keerthy Suresh is absconding. Dear Anu, come out from wherever you are and take part in the promo of "Rangde" movie yours, Arjun." Posted Nithin together with displaying an old photo of Keerthy Suresh.

Hyderabad police, who reacted to this funny post have responded saying "Don't worry Nithiin we will take care of this problem".

After this post, Keerthy Suresh was seen participating in the promotional activities of the movie "Rangde", in which she is paired with Nithiin.

The post even won the hearts of several netizens who dubbed the promotions of Rang De as being unique.





MISSING



KANABADUTALEDHU



Dear anu,

nuvvu ekkadunna RANG DE promotions lo join avvalani maa korika..

Itlu nee arjun



😈😈😈😈 #Rangdeonmarch26 pic.twitter.com/fpnv06ebCb — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 20, 2021





During this promo event, Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas was present as the chief guest. Keerthy Suresh is extremely busy working in movies such as Sarkari Varu Paata, Annathhe, Vaashi, and Saani Kaayidam. Her movies "Rangde", "Marakkar", "Good Luck Sakhi", "Rendu Jadala Seetha" are ready for the release.

On the other hand, actor Nithin will take up a yet to be titled movie which will be directed by Merlapaaka Gandhi after the release of "Rangde" which is directed by Venki Atluri. Rangde is bankrolled by Surya devara Naga Vanshi.



