Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ drops peppy number ‘Wherever You Go’

Hero Nithiin’s much-anticipated heist comedy Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 28. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead and music by GV Prakash Kumar. After the first single became a hit, the makers released the second song, Wherever You Go, with Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiling the track.

Venky Kudumula introduces a unique and playful concept in this love song. Nithiin confesses his feelings for Sreeleela through a creative mix of brand names and their famous taglines, adding a quirky touch to the lyrics. GV Prakash Kumar’s lively composition blends catchy beats with a hummable melody, while Armaan Malik’s soulful vocals further enhance the song’s appeal. Special credit goes to lyricist Krishnakanth, who skillfully weaves brand references into the lyrics.

The visuals are as striking as the music, with Nithiin sporting a stylish, energetic look and Sreeleela radiating charm and grace. Their synchronized dance moves, combined with vibrant sets and impressive choreography, make the song a visual treat.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood boasts top-notch technical quality, with Sai Sriram handling cinematography, Koti as the editor, and Raam Kumar overseeing art direction. With its fresh concept and high-energy music, the film is shaping up to be an entertaining ride for audiences this summer.