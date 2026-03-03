Bolangir, Bargarh declared Naxal-free

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh as ‘Naxal-free’ after 15 Maoists operating in the two districts surrendered before security personnel in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, officials said. The DGP, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, said the force has achieved a significant milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations across the State.

“Now, Bolangir and Bargarh districts are officially declared Naxal-free,” Khurania said in a statement on Sunday. With this, the number of Naxal-free districts in Odisha has risen to seven. These are Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh. Maoist presence, however, continues in three other districts -- Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi.

The 15 Maoists surrendered at a function held in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, which borders Bargarh. Three senior Odisha Police officers were present at the event. “These cadres were active in the Bargarh-Bolangir-Mahasamund belt. With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now been declared free from Naxal activities,” Khurania said, adding that the famous Gandhamardan hills spread over the two districts has also become peaceful now.

The DGP said that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of Central and State security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities in these two districts.

Khurania said this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force. The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support.

He further said similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the State to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest. Of the 10 districts earlier identified as Maoist-affected in the State, only Kandhamal falls under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, while the remaining are categorised as “Other LWE Affected Districts”.

With the latest surrender, around 25 Maoists are believed to remain active in the State, mostly in splinter groups in Kandhamal district, officials said. ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said a major operation has been launched in the forests under Daringbadi and Raikia police station areas of Kandhamal, where the State’s most wanted Maoist leader Sukru is suspected to be hiding.