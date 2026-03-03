First Indian casualty in US-Iran war

New Delhi: A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, Oman said on Monday. It was not immediately reported who launched this attack amid the US-Israel strikes.

The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India.

"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat," V Ships Asia said in a statement. "It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died," it added.