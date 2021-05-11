No clarity on Teja's next

Director Teja who previously wielded the megaphone for Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Kajal Agarwal starrer 'Sita' movie in 2019 has not released his next film yet.



Recently, the director made it into the news by announcing the sequel for his super hit debut film Chitram. He also made an interesting announcement that the movie is going to feature 50 newcomers. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disturbed all the plans regarding the film. On the other hand, Teja has already launched a bunch of actors in Tollywood. As per the reports, he also wanted to launch his son as a hero and is waiting for a producer to bankroll the project. He is also likely to launch Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati as a hero.



Also, Teja is planning to direct Rana and Gopichand but these movies haven't got materialized yet. So, what is going to be Teja's next movie has become a hot topic in the industry.

