No second lead in Pawan Kalyan's next

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to play the lead role in the much-awaited Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie Ayyappanam Koshiyum.

Popular production house Sitara Entertainments has recently acquired the remake rights of this movie. Sagar Chandra is on board to helm this project. As a star hero like power star Pawan Kalyan agreed to play the lead role, the audience were eager to know who is going to play the second lead role in the film. The makers have already considered several actors for the role but none of them are locked. As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan has suggested the makers to change the entire script of the film. So, the Telugu remake will have only one lead actor and it will be Pawan Kalyan. The other lead actor's role will be modified and will become the lead antagonist.



The climax portions will also get changed completely. Trivikram will pen the dialogues for the remake. The shooting of the film will get started next year and the movie will release for summer 2021.

