  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nora Fatehi’s remuneration for ‘Matka’ leaked!

Nora Fatehi’s remuneration for ‘Matka’ leaked!
x
Highlights

It is a known fact that Varun Tej will be doing a film titled ‘Matka’ in the direction of Karuna Kumar of “Palasa” fame.

It is a known fact that Varun Tej will be doing a film titled ‘Matka’ in the direction of Karuna Kumar of “Palasa” fame. The film was also launched a few weeks back and will be a hard-hitting period drama. Nora Fathehi, the hot and happening Hindi heroine will be a part of the film and will sizzle in a special song. Well, the news is that Nora has been paid a whopping 30 lakhs just for one song.

Nara is a solid dancer and has some big solo music hits. She will be a solid addition to the cast say the makers. The film is about gambling and Varun Tej will be seen in a very new look as per the news.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X