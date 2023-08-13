Live
Nora Fatehi’s remuneration for ‘Matka’ leaked!
It is a known fact that Varun Tej will be doing a film titled ‘Matka’ in the direction of Karuna Kumar of “Palasa” fame. The film was also launched a few weeks back and will be a hard-hitting period drama. Nora Fathehi, the hot and happening Hindi heroine will be a part of the film and will sizzle in a special song. Well, the news is that Nora has been paid a whopping 30 lakhs just for one song.
Nara is a solid dancer and has some big solo music hits. She will be a solid addition to the cast say the makers. The film is about gambling and Varun Tej will be seen in a very new look as per the news.
