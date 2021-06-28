Not Meena but Nadhiya in Papanasham?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is set to remake the prestigious project Drishyam 2. Titled Papanasam, the first part became a big hit at the box office. Now, the second part will hit the floors soon. However, Gautami who played Kamal's wife in the film is not going to be a part of this second part.

Initially, there are reports that Meena will play Kamal's wife in the film but we came to know that Nadhiya will replace Gautami. Since Meena is already doing the Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam versions, she opted out of this Tamil version.

Nadhiya is a part of the Telugu version in the police officer's role and she will be seen in the leading lady in the Tamil version. The complete details of this project will come out soon.

The official confirmation about Nadhiya will be announced shortly.