NTR turns a student leader for Siva

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva teamed up for the first time in the film Janatha Garage. The movie has become a very big hit at the box office. NTR played a college student in the film who was also seen as a social activist fighting for the environment. Now, the duo will be back again for NTR30.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the duo is planning to come up with another interesting film. The buzz is that NTR will be seen as a student leader in the film. The talk of the town is that the film will revolve around a missing village.



Koratala penned another powerful script which is included with a solid action drama and an underlying message in it. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but the complete details of the project will be out soon.