NTR’s grandson Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna’s ‘Breath’ teaser gets released

Nandamuri Jaya Krishna, the eldest son of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, has established a production banner named Basavatarakarama Creations and is producing the emotional thriller 'Breath' introducing his son Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna as the hero. This movie is directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella. The already-released title poster got a good response.

The makers have freshly launched the teaser of this film. The protagonist is admitted to a private hospital after he got an injury, but he is on a different task. He finds that there are some irregularities in the hospital. The teaser generates interest with thrilling elements.

Chaitanya Krishna impresses, though it’s his very first movie. Vamsi Krishna Akella thrills with his superb taking. The production standards are very good for the scale of the movie. Rakesh Hosamani handled the cinematography, while Mark K Robin provided the music. B Nageswar Reddy is the editor. Billed to be a unique thriller, the movie casts Vaidika Senjaliya playing the female lead. The presence of star comedian Vennela Kishore assures the movie will have a good dose of hilarity too.