‘Nuvvu chuse’ all set to release 

The first lyrical song 'Nuvvu chuse' from the movie "Vindu Bhojanam" is set to be released on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranthi by Mani Sharma.

This movie is produced under arrow cinemas banner by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy and directed by Karthik S. Akhil Raj is seen playing the lead role in the movie and Aishwarya Hollakal is seen playing the female lead and supported by Harsha Vardhan, Anitha Chowdary, Ashritha Vemuganti and Keshav Deepak.

The music is composed by REE.

