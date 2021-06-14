Nuvvu Nenu actress responds to Retirement rumours

Anita Hassanandan is a talented actress in the film industry. She made her debut with an interesting project Nuvvu Nenu in Telugu and later went on to do many other successful films. However, there are rumors that she is going to take a retirement from films.

Anitha has responded to these rumors that acting is her first love and she is not going to quit it. She revealed that she is currently focusing on her child and would resume work whenever she is ready. The actress wanted to continue taking up interesting characters.

Anita tweeted, "It's all over that I'm quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that.... All I said was that my focus right now is my child.... Aaravv is my priority... I will resume work when I'm ready." shared the actress on social media.

With the clarification from the actress, let us hope that the rumors come to an end.