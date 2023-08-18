Official: ‘Baby’ to stream in aha OTT from this date

“Baby,” a cult blockbuster starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, released in July and became a massive sensation at the box office. This Sai Rajesh directorial got 90 Crores Gross worldwide.

“Baby” was opened to positive response upon its theatrical release, but it also had a fair share of its controversies as well. A section of audiences felt that the character of Vaishnavi was not shown properly, and some objection came with regard to the dialogues intended towards her character.

The movie is currently getting ready for its OTT release. Aha Video, Baby’s official digital partner, has announced that the film will be available in Aha from August 25th. The film is expected to break records in the OTT space as well.

Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana were appeared in important roles in the film. SKN, on the banner of Mass Movie Makers, released the film. The tunes were composed by Vijay Bulganin.