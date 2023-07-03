Official: Date and time fixed for ‘Salaar’ teaser

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ highly anticipated film “Salaar” started its promotion. Prashanth Neel, the helmer of the “KGF” franchise, is directing this pan-Indian biggie, which is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on September 28, 2023. The makers have revealed the exciting news that is sure to make Prabhas’ fans happy. They have released a brand new poster that hints the teaser of the action drama will be unveiled on July 6, 2023, at 5:12 AM.



Shruti Haasan is the female lead in this film, with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Saran Shakthi playing significant roles. Ravi Basrur is the composer of this Hombale Films production.