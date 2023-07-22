Live
Official date of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding is out!
After being in a relationship with each other for nearly 6 years, co-stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9. The young couple later flew to Italy on a much-needed holiday.
Now, if the latest buzz is anything to go by, Varun and Lavanya will be having a destination wedding. Apparently, the lovebirds will be tying the knot on August 24 in the picturesque country of Italy.
However, the date and venue of the wedding are subject to confirmation by the Mega family. Just like the engagement, even the wedding is going to be a private affair, with only close friends and family members gracing the occasion. However, Mega family will be throwing a huge reception for fans and film industry colleagues after the wedding.
