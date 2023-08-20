Official: Gudumba Shankar re-release gets postponed

Initially, “Gudumba Shankar” was chosen for re-release to celebrate Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. But confusion arose when Bandla Ganesh said that “Gabbar Singh” would also re-release. As it was already decided that the proceeds of “Gudumba Shankar” would be given to Janasena Party, Bandla Ganesh called off the re-release of “Gabbar Singh.”

Now, the latest news is that “Gudumba Shankar” won’t re-release on August 31st as planned initially and will now arrive in theatres on 2nd September on the actor’s birthday. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi is releasing on September 1st, and hence it might be difficult to get more shows and screens.

We need to see how the team will plan the re-release. “Gudumba Shankar,” directed by Veera Shankar, has Meera Jasmine as the female lead. Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Sayaji Shinde, Sunil, and others played significant roles in this action-comedy drama produced by Naga Babu. Manisharma is the music director of the film.