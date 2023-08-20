Live
- Congress to witness dip in seats in central Chhattisgarh: Survey
- Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study
- Taj City Metro rail project faces public protests but tunneling work in full swing
- Bengal govt files petition in SC against Governor's decision to appoint interim V-C for JU
- Modi emerges as preferred candidate for PM's post, Rahul Gandhi distant second
- Congress poised to win eight seats in southern Chhattisgarh, but BJP gaining ground
- BJP poised for gains in northern Chhattisgarh: Survey
- Congress to see vote share rise in Chhattisgarh's southern region
- Mangaluru Takes Center Stage in GMIS 2023 NMPA Set to Emerge as a Major Player
- Tiger Shroff wraps up ‘Ganapath: Part 1’
Just In
Official: Gudumba Shankar re-release gets postponed
Initially, “Gudumba Shankar” was chosen for re-release to celebrate Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.
Initially, “Gudumba Shankar” was chosen for re-release to celebrate Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. But confusion arose when Bandla Ganesh said that “Gabbar Singh” would also re-release. As it was already decided that the proceeds of “Gudumba Shankar” would be given to Janasena Party, Bandla Ganesh called off the re-release of “Gabbar Singh.”
Now, the latest news is that “Gudumba Shankar” won’t re-release on August 31st as planned initially and will now arrive in theatres on 2nd September on the actor’s birthday. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi is releasing on September 1st, and hence it might be difficult to get more shows and screens.
We need to see how the team will plan the re-release. “Gudumba Shankar,” directed by Veera Shankar, has Meera Jasmine as the female lead. Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Sayaji Shinde, Sunil, and others played significant roles in this action-comedy drama produced by Naga Babu. Manisharma is the music director of the film.