Gurumurthy takes charge as chief of Gowda Corpn

Vijayawada : Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, chairman of the AP Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation, said the Backward Classes will get their past glory under the NDA rule in the State.

He said the alliance government will help the artisans in the State and he would try to help the Gowdas to derive benefit from the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Gurumurthy took charge as the chairman of the Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation at the AP Lorry Owners Association Hall. Ministers, Gowda leaders, chair-men of various corporations, officials and others attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Gurumurthy said the NDA government allocated Rs 39,000 crore for the welfare and development of the Backward Classes in the State budget. He said the government would encourage sale of toddy and promote the toddy tapping profession.

He said the government would also promote the toddy by-products just as being done in Kerala. He announced that the government would encourage Gowdas to become entrepreneurs as part of the State policy.

Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said the NDA government would al-ways be supportive to the Backward Classes. He said Gurumurthy stating got a prestigious post for his commitment to the TDP. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for not allocating funds to Gowda Corporation and betraying the Gowdas.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav have re-called that the TDP always extended support to the Back-ward classes and extended their greetings to Gurumurthy.

MLCs Duvvarapu Ramarao, A Rammohan, MLAs Varla Ku-mar Raja, Venigandla Ramu, Nakka Ananda Babu, Bode Prasad, Gowthu Sirisha, N Chinarajappa, Tangirala Sowmya, Kagita Krishna Prasad and chairmen of various corporations including RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana and others were present.