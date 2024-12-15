Police custody concludes for Vijaya Paul, shifted to Guntur jail

Ongole : The two-day police custody for interrogation of Ravela Vijaya Paul, retired additional SP of CID, concluded on Saturday at the District Police Office here and the police shifted him to Guntur for producing before the Magistrate and to shift to him to the jail.

Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, famously known as RRR in Andhra politics, was an elected MP from Narasapur from YSR Congress Party, between 2019 and 2024. Though he claimed to be an ardent supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the YSRCP’s president, he criticised his leader’s policies as the Chief Minister.

Based on complaints against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for commenting against the then Chief Minister, the then CID additional SP Vijaya Paul arrested him in Hyderabad and brought him to Guntur.

The former MP complained to the court that the police had tortured him in custody, and the reports from the Military Hospital in Secunderabad revealed that he was suffering from injuries.

After the change of the government in the State, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju lodged a complaint with the Nagaram-palem police, against the allegedly involved police officers and politicians in the ‘custodial torture incident’. Guntur police and CID handled the investigation of the case and then handed it over to Prakasam district SP AR Damodar.

Prakasam SP examined Vijaya Paul, the then-investigation officer of the case against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, two times in Ongole. Vijaya Paul replied to all questions in the examination, which was video recorded, as he didn’t know, cannot remember and forgot. Considering the situation and the denial of anticipatory bail to the ac-cused, the investigation officer of the RRR custodi-al torture case, the Prakasam SP Damodar arrested Vijaya Paul on November 26, and the Guntur District Special Court sent him to remand for 14 days on November 27.

Following the request for interrogation, the special court allowed police to take Vijaya Paul into custody on Friday and Saturday. The SP and his team grilled Vijaya Paul for information about the incidents that occurred during RRR’s custody in CID, and the details of the persons who man-handled the former MP, but they are said to have received no new information.

On Saturday evening, he was shifted from Ongole to Gun-tur amid tight security and produced before the court.