Live
- Durgesh Pathak has launched a 365 days cleanliness campaign in Delhi
- Stalin to handover keys of houses to Sri Lankan Tamils on Sep 17
- Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel most popular CM among 6 states headed for polls
- Study explains why sorghum may be better than whole grains
- IIT-Kanpur's health startup Noccarc secures investment from SIDBI
- Construction work on elevated road on NH-48 in Manesar to resume soon
- Court orders on Naidu’s house custody petition on Tuesday
- Haryana may start paddy procurement on Sep 20: Minister
- Congress to hold screening committee for MP on Tuesday
- Hacker steals over $690K from Ethereum founder Buterin's X account
Just In
Official: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be out on August 15
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is currently dedicated to shooting his next major pan-Indian film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” the sequel to the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise.”
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is currently dedicated to shooting his next major pan-Indian film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” the sequel to the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise.” Recently, Instagram team came to Hyderabad and shown the daily routine of Allu Arjun in which the actor takes them to the sets of “Pushpa.” Renowned director Sukumar helms this highly-anticipated project, making headlines for an eagerly awaited update.
To make fans happy, the makers took to their social media handles and announced that the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024, in major Indian languages. A striking poster has also been released to announce the same. The first instalment created the required buzz to the film. And after the release of glimpse, the hype went high much more.
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Allu Arjun’s love interest in “Pushpa 2,” alongside Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadish, and others in pivotal roles. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film on a grand scale, and Devi Sri Prasad is crafting the music for this action-packed flick.