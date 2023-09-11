Official: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be out on August 15

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is currently dedicated to shooting his next major pan-Indian film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” the sequel to the blockbuster film “Pushpa: The Rise.” Recently, Instagram team came to Hyderabad and shown the daily routine of Allu Arjun in which the actor takes them to the sets of “Pushpa.” Renowned director Sukumar helms this highly-anticipated project, making headlines for an eagerly awaited update.

To make fans happy, the makers took to their social media handles and announced that the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024, in major Indian languages. A striking poster has also been released to announce the same. The first instalment created the required buzz to the film. And after the release of glimpse, the hype went high much more.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Allu Arjun’s love interest in “Pushpa 2,” alongside Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadish, and others in pivotal roles. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film on a grand scale, and Devi Sri Prasad is crafting the music for this action-packed flick.