  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer

Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
x
Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is the next biggie from Tollywood to release after “Bro.” The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, has lovely ladies Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles. It was already announced that the theatrical trailer will come out tomorrow.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is the next biggie from Tollywood to release after “Bro.” The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, has lovely ladies Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles. It was already announced that the theatrical trailer will come out tomorrow.

Now here is excellent news for all the mega fans. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will launch the film’s theatrical trailer at 04:05 PM tomorrow. The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans. The songs released so far have fetched good response, and it has to be seen how the trailer will be.

Produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar has its music rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar. The movie will release on August 11th.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad