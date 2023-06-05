Live
Official: This is when ‘Tillu Square’ is hitting theatres
Highlights
Everyone is aware of the news that the young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is occupied with the shoot of the much-awaited movie, Tillu Square, which is a sequel to the super hit movie DJ Tillu.
As announced earlier, the makers have dropped an interesting update about the film, and it has been confirmed that the movie will hit big screens worldwide on September 15, 2023. A brand new poster has also been released to announce the same.
Helmed by Mallik Ram, the fun-filled thriller features the bubbly beauty Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Many noted actors are also part of this crazy movie, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Ram Miriyala is the composer of this movie.
